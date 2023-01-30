NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

Martin Jensen x Jay Sean – Days Like This

Mateusz Kasperczyk2023-01-30
251 Mniej niż minutę

Martin Jensen i Jay Sean rozpoczynają 2023 rok nowym singlem „Days Like This”. To optymistyczny dance-popowy kawałek ze wzmocnionym przez syntezatory bitem. Potężny głos Jaya zwiastuje przebój, który nieprędko wypadnie nam z głowy.

 

