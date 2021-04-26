NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

Kygo feat. James Gillespie – Gone Are The Days

Mateusz Kasperczyk2021-04-26
Mniej niż minutę

“Gone Are The Days” to pierwszy singiel Kygo w 2021 roku. Utwór powstał we współpracy z szybko zdobywającym popularność brytyjskim wokalistą Jamesem Gillespie, którego utwory odtworzone zostały już ponad 100 milionów razy.

 

Tagi
Mateusz Kasperczyk2021-04-26
Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
X

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send