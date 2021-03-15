Zobacz info

TEMAT SZKOLENIA: Tort "Magiczny Las" CZAS TRWANIA: ok 10 godzin w zależności od tempa pracy uczestników :) OPIS SZKOLENIA: Szkolenie przeznaczone jest dla każdego bez względu na poziom zaawansowania :) Każdy sobie poradzi:) Jeśli chcecie wyróżniać się w tortowym świecie i tego by Wasze torty były niepowtarzalne i nietuzinkowe to szkolenie to jest dla was właściwe. Nauczycie się m.in.: - krojenia biszkoptu, docinania - składania i przekładania w ten sposób by tort był stabilny - tynkowania krem...