Mateusz Kasperczyk 2020-06-22
Hooverphonic prezentuje nowy utwór „Summer Sun” – to wspaniały soundtrack na nadchodzące lato, które w tym roku będzie zupełnie inne, niż pierwotnie sobie wyobrażaliśmy… 19 czerwca ukaże się oficjalny klip do piosenki.

 

