Foo Fighters – Show Me How

Mateusz Kasperczyk2023-06-06
251 Mniej niż minutę

Album “But Here We Are” Foo Fighters jest jednym z najbardziej oczekiwanych wydawnictw na scenie rockowej 2023 roku. Jeszcze przed jego premierą zespół ujawnił kilka singli, w tym utwór „Show Me How”.

 

