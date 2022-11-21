NOWOŚĆ NA 96 FM:

Eagle-Eye Cherry, którego przebój “Save Tonight” pokochało miliony słuchaczy powraca z nowym materiałem! “Rising Sun” to zapowiedź nowego, siódmego w karierzy artysty albumu. Singiel dostępny również w wersji akustycznej!

 

