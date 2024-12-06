KOSZYKÓWKA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zwycięski mecz Zastalu w obiektywie ekipy DB Team

MK2024-12-06
271
foto: DB Team/DariusBiczynski.pl

Trzecie zwycięstwo Zastalu uwiecznili na zdjęciach ludzie DB Team/DariusBiczynski.pl. Zobaczcie, jak zwycięskie spotkanie z MKS-em Dąbrowa Górnicza 86:73 zostało uchwycone w ich obiektywach.

 

