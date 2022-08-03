ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zmarł Zbyszko Piwoński

Nie żyje Zbyszko Piwoński.  W przeszłości piastował urząd wojewody lubuskiego, senatora oraz zielonogórskiego kuratora oświaty. Był także Honorowym Obywatelem Zielonej Góry.  

Zmarł w wieku 93 lat.

