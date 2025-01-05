ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zima w Zielonej Górze [FOTOGALERIA]

Maciej Noskowicz2025-01-05
fot. Paweł Przykaza

Można powiedzieć – nareszcie. W Zielonej Górze wreszcie mieliśmy prawdziwą zimę. Niedzielne popołudnie i wieczór na ulicach było biało. 

Uchwyciliśmy zimową aurę. Zapraszamy do obejrzenia naszej fotogalerii.

