HOTZIELONA GÓRA:

Zima w mieście [WIDEO]

MK2021-02-09
Mniej niż minutę

Jak wygląda miasto w zimowej scenerii? Zobacz efektowne ujęcia Zielonej Góry z drona autorstwa K. Mayer Bzowy i M. Stachowiaka.

 

 

Tagi
MK2021-02-09
Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
X

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send