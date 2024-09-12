WINOBRANIEZIELONA GÓRA:

Wizyta na Jarmarku Winobraniowym: Czy chętnie kupujemy…garnki? [WIDEO]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-09-12
257 Mniej niż minutę

Biżuteria, smakołyki i wiele innych produktów można zakupić podczas trwającego Jarmarku Winobraniowym.

Nasze reporterki Natalia Kolbusz i Weronika Wieloch zapytały jedną z osób na Winobraniu, która sprzedaje…garnki.

 

Tagi
Maciej Noskowicz2024-09-12
257 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00