U nas pierwszy sparing w Polsce. Falubaz lepszy od Unii

MK2023-03-21
Enea Falubaz Zielona Góra lepszy w pierwszym sparingu od Fogo Unii Leszno. Zielonogórzanie wygrali 48:42.

Najwięcej punktów dla zielonogórzan zdobył Rasmus Jensen 10, dla gości 13 Bartosz Smektała.

Szczegóły wkrótce.

