WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Tragiczna śmierć mężczyzny przy ul. Skłodowskiej

MK2024-02-02
250 Mniej niż minutę
foto: pixabay.com

Do tragicznego zdarzenia doszło w piątek rano na jednym z zielonogórskich osiedli. Nie żyje mężczyzna, który wypadł z wieżowca przy ul. Skłodowskiej.

Nieoficjalnie mówi się, że mężczyzna chciał w ten sposób popełnić samobójstwo.

