ZIELONA GÓRA:

Światowy Dzień Ludności. Obejrzyj INFOGRAFIKĘ!

Maciej Noskowicz2024-07-11
mat. Pixabay

W czwartek (czyli 11 lipca) obchodzimy Światowy Dzień Ludności. To coroczne święto obchodzone przez Zgromadzenie Ogólne ONZ.  

Z tej okazji ciekawą grafikę przygotował Urząd Statystyczny w Zielonej Górze:

fot. Urząd Statystyczny
fot. Urząd Statystyczny
