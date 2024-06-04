ZIELONA GÓRA:

Sesja Rady Miasta w obiektywie

foto: Marcin Fijałkowski

Za nami pierwsza robocza sesja Rady Miasta Zielona Góra w nowej kadencji. Radni wybierali wiceprzewodniczących, przewodniczących komisji i członków prezydiów.

Zdjęcia z obrad przygotował Marcin Fijałkowski.

