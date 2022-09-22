ZIELONA GÓRA:

Pożar aut przy Godlewskiego

Maciej Noskowicz2022-09-22
283 Mniej niż minutę
facebook.com/strazpozarna.zg/

Pożar dwóch aut miał miejsce w środowy wieczór. Do zdarzenia doszło przy ulicy Godlewskiego.

Jak informuje zielonogórska straż pożarna auta doszczętnie spłonęły, nikt nie został ranny. Trwa wyjaśnienie sprawy przez zielonogórską policję.

 

Tagi
Maciej Noskowicz2022-09-22
283 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
© Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone 2022, Portal wZielonej.pl
Back to top button
0:00
0:00
X