WINOBRANIEZIELONA GÓRA:

Pierwszy weekend Winobrania na zdjęciach

MK2024-09-09
321 Mniej niż minutę
foto: Bartosz Mirosławski/UM

Agnieszka Chylińska porwała publiczność w niedzielny wieczór na dużej, winobraniowej scenie. Co jeszcze działo się podczas pierwszego weekendu dni miasta? Zobaczcie na zdjęciach w obiektywie Bartosza Mirosławskiego/UM.

Tagi
MK2024-09-09
321 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00