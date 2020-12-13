SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Nasi głównie zwyciężali. Podsumowanie weekendu

MK2020-12-13
Mniej niż minutę
foto: AZS UZ

Przełamanie siatkarzy, niełatwy, ale zwycięski mecz koszykarzy, wygrana futsalistów i porażka szczypiornistów – zobaczcie weekendowe podsumowanie zmagań naszych drużyn.  

KOSZYKÓWKA

sobota: 10. kolejka Energa Basket Ligi (zaległy), Zastal Enea BC Zielona Góra – PGE Spójnia Stargard 98:89


PIŁKA RĘCZNA

sobota: 11. kolejka I ligi, PKM Zachód AZS Uniwersytetu Zielonogórskiego – Siódemka Miedź Legnica 24:30


SIATKÓWKA

sobota: 11. kolejka II ligi, AZS Uniwersytetu Zielonogórskiego – Ziemia Milicka Milicz 3:2


FUTSAL

sobota: finał wojewódzkiego Pucharu Polski, Urząd Gminy Krosno Odrzańskie – Eko-Pol AZS Uniwersytetu Zielonogórskiego 9:3
MK2020-12-13
Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
X

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send