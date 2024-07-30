WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Na Dzikiej Ochli utonął mężczyzna

Tragedia na tzw. Dzikiej Ochli. W poniedziałek, późnym popołudniem z wody wyłowiono ciało mężczyzny. 70-latek mimo długiej reanimacji zmarł.

To nie pierwsze utonięcie w tym akwenie, mimo obowiązującego zakazu kąpieli.

