ZIELONA GÓRA:

MZK informuje: rusza pilotażowa linia 102 i częstsze kursy autobusów

Mirella Grzyb2024-08-26
foto: MG/Index TV
Miejski Zakład Komunikacji informuje, że od 1 września uruchomiona zostanie nowa linia minibusowa nr 102. Minibusy będą kursować w soboty i niedziele, łącząc Wyczółkowskiego z Osiedlem Kwiatowym.

Na trasie pojawią się nowe przystanki, m.in. przy ulicy Chełmońskiego, Zachodniej oraz na Osiedlu Cegielnia, co umożliwi wygodniejsze przemieszczanie się mieszkańców tych rejonów.

Ponadto od 2 września, wraz z rozpoczęciem roku szkolnego, autobusy będą kursować według rozkładu jazdy obowiązującego w dni nauki szkolnej. W godzinach szczytu zwiększona zostanie częstotliwość kursów – autobusy będą przyjeżdżać na przystanki co 15 minut na głównych trasach oraz co 30 minut na mniej uczęszczanych liniach. Dzięki temu podróżowanie w godzinach porannych i popołudniowych stanie się bardziej komfortowe.

źródło: Miejski Zakład Komunikacji w Zielonej Górze
