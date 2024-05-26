PIŁKA NOŻNA:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Mecz Lechii na zdjęciach DB Team

MK2024-05-26
257 Mniej niż minutę
foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Lechia uległa rezerwom Śląska Wrocław 0:2 (0:1) w przedostatnim domowym meczu w III lidze w tym sezonie. Zobaczcie, jak ten mecz wyglądał na zdjęciach DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl.

Tagi
MK2024-05-26
257 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00