MK2023-03-22
290 Mniej niż minutę
foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Enea Falubaz Zielona Góra lepszy od Fogo Unii Leszno w pierwszym sparingu w 2023 roku. “Myszy” pokonały “Byki” 48:42. Rewanżowe spotkanie w czwartek w Lesznie.

Zobaczcie, jak mecz wyglądał w obiektywie DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl.

 

