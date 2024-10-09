KOSZYKÓWKA:WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Matczak ponownie w Zastalu!

Maciej Noskowicz2024-10-09
269 Mniej niż minutę
foto: DB Team/DariuszBiczynski.pl

Na tę informację czekało wielu kibiców zielonogórskiego basketu. Filip Matczak po kilkuletniej przerwie powraca do Zastalu!

Więcej informacji wkrótce.

Tagi
Maciej Noskowicz2024-10-09
269 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00