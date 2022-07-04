SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:ŻUŻEL:

Magazyn żużlowy “W68 na 96FM”. Stelmet Falubaz po wygranej z “Diabłami”

Pewne zwycięstwo odnieśli w niedzielę żużlowcy Stelmetu Falubazu. zielonogórzanie pokonali w spotkaniu eWinner I ligi niemiecki Landshut Devils 56:34. 

My powracamy do tego spotkania w magazynie żużlowym Radia Index: W69 na 96 FM”.

 

