SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Lechia z Pucharem Polski

Maciej Noskowicz2022-06-25
Mniej niż minutę
foto: Zdjęcie DariuszBiczynski.pl - fotografia kreatywna DB Team www.dbteam.pl

Piłkarze Lechii Zielona Góra zdobyli Puchar Polski na szczeblu lubuskim. 

W spotkaniu finałowym rozegranym w Lubsku zielonogórzanie pokonali Wartę Gorzów 1:0.

Szczegóły wkrótce

