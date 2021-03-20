SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Lechia remisuje z Gwarkiem

Maciej Noskowicz2021-03-20
Mniej niż minutę

Drugi mecz w tym sezonie i drugi remis. Piłkarze Lechii Zielona Góra zremisowali z Gwarkiem Tarnowskie Góry 1:1.

Jedynego gola dla Lechii zdobył Przemysław Mycan.

więcej wkrótce

