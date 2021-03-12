Dwanaście firm z kraju jak również z Ziemi Lubuskiej stanęło do przetargu na budowę wielopoziomowego parkingu przy Palmiarni. W miniony wtorek otwarto oferty na realizację tego zadania.

Najtaniej swoją pracę wycenił Budimex – za kwotę niespełna 30 milionów złotych. Najdroższa oferta to ta firmy Eurobud z Nowogrodu Bobrzańskiego opiewająca na kwotę ponad 41 milionów złotych. Urząd miasta na realizację tego zadania przeznaczył 29,6 mln. zł.

– To obiekt w newralgicznym punkcie miasta, dlatego tak długo trwały konsultacje i uzgodnienia. Poświęciliśmy na to rok. Teraz trzeba sprawdzić dokumenty zawarte w ofercie i poczekać na ewentualne odwołania. Myślę, że za dwa miesiące będzie można podpisać umowę i budowa ruszy. Wykonawca będzie miał na to 18 miesięcy. Parking powinien być gotowy w przyszłym roku– mówi Filip Gryko, radny Zielonej Razem, pilotujący inwestycję.