LUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Kto wybuduje parking przy Palmiarni?

Maciej Noskowicz2021-03-12
Szacowany czas czytania: 1 min.
palmiarnia, projekt budowy
Dwanaście firm z kraju jak również z Ziemi Lubuskiej stanęło do przetargu na budowę wielopoziomowego parkingu przy Palmiarni. W miniony wtorek otwarto oferty na realizację tego zadania. 
Najtaniej swoją pracę wycenił Budimex – za kwotę niespełna 30 milionów złotych. Najdroższa oferta to ta firmy Eurobud z Nowogrodu Bobrzańskiego opiewająca na kwotę ponad 41 milionów złotych. Urząd miasta na realizację tego zadania przeznaczył 29,6 mln. zł.
– To obiekt w newralgicznym punkcie miasta, dlatego tak długo trwały konsultacje i uzgodnienia. Poświęciliśmy na to rok. Teraz trzeba sprawdzić dokumenty zawarte w ofercie i poczekać na ewentualne odwołania. Myślę, że za dwa miesiące będzie można podpisać umowę i budowa ruszy. Wykonawca będzie miał na to 18 miesięcy. Parking powinien być gotowy w przyszłym roku– mówi Filip Gryko, radny Zielonej Razem, pilotujący inwestycję.

Przypomnijmy, w miejscu dzisiejszego placu na tyłach urzędu marszałkowskiego ma powstać trzykondygnacyjny parking wielopoziomowy z funkcją rekreacji na dachu. Łączna liczba miejsc parkingowych w budynku i obok – 407.

źródło: wiadomoscizg.pl

Tagi
Maciej Noskowicz2021-03-12
Szacowany czas czytania: 1 min.
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
X

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send