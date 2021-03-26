LUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Koronawirus: Kolejny rekord zakażeń

Maciej Noskowicz2021-03-26
Mniej niż minutę
koronawirus

Ministerstwo Zdrowia informuje o kolejnym rekordzie zakażeń koronawirusem.

Dziś w całym kraju odnotowano ponad 35 tysięcy zakażeń. W Lubuskiem to 874 przypadki, zaś w powiecie zielonogórskim to 145 przypadków, bez ofiar śmiertelnych.

