Jest nowa data meczu z Włókniarzem

MK2024-05-28
foto: Damian Grabski

13 czerwca to nowa data meczu NovyHotel Falubazu z Krono-Plastem Włókniarzem. Spotkanie w Zielonej Górze rozpocznie się o 20:00.

Pierwsze podejście do tego meczu było w miniony piątek, wówczas na przeszkodzie stanęła pogoda.

