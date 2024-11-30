ZIELONA GÓRA:

Jaka jest koniunktura gospodarcza w naszym regionie? [INFOGRAFIKA]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-11-30
Jak nam się żyje? Czy nasz region w ostatnim miesiącu miał pozytywne wskaźniki gospodarcze? Na takie pytania próbuje odpowiedzieć Urząd Statystyczny w Zielonej Górze.

Oto infografika:

Download (PDF, 2.42MB)

Download (PDF, 1.64MB)

