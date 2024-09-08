ZIELONA GÓRA:

Jak zielonogórzanie oceniają miejską komunikację? [WIDEO]

Jak często korzystają z komunikacji publicznej i jak oceniają jej poziom? Zielonogórzan o jakość MZK pytali nasi reporterzy: Mikołaj Podbereski, Miłosz Weryszko i Tomasz Zamojski.

