SPORT:WAŻNEZIELONA GÓRA:

Horror w Słupsku, Zastal wygrał z Czarnymi

Maciej Noskowicz2023-01-30
303 Mniej niż minutę
foto: Tomasz Browarczyk/basketzg.pl

Ważne wyjazdowe zwycięstwo w rozgrywkach Energa Basket Ligi odnieśli koszykarze Enei Zastalu BC. Zielonogórzanie pokonali bezpośredniego rywala w walce o fazę play-off – Grupę Sierleckich Czarnych Słupsk 66:64. 

 

