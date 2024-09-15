ZIELONA GÓRA:

Dyskoteka Dorosłego Człowieka z Akademickim Radiem Index [ZDJĘCIA]

Mirella Grzyb2024-09-15
fot. Index TV

Tak bawiliście się na Dyskotece Dorosłego Człowieka, która zamknęła Winobraniowe zabawy. O muzykę troszczył się nasz redakcyjny kolega DJ Sento.

