ZIELONA GÓRA:

Dokąd najchętniej jeździmy? [INFOGRAFIKA]

Maciej Noskowicz2024-09-29
fot. pxhere.com

Za nami Światowy Dzień Turystyki. To doskonała okazja, by sprawdzić m. in., dokąd najchętniej jeździmy. 

Ciekawą infografikę przygotował Główny Urząd Statystyczny.

źródło: GUS
źródło: GUS
źródło: GUS
źródło: GUS
