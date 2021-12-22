ZIELONA GÓRA:

Choinki dla potrzebujących dziś o 16:00 będą rozdawane przed magistratem

MK2021-12-22
Mniej niż minutę

Prezydent miasta, Janusz Kubicki będzie rozdawał choinki.  Dziś o 16:00 przed budynkiem magistratu przy Podgórnej włodarz Zielonej Góry będzie rozdawał drzewka z myślą o najbardziej potrzebujących.

Przygotowanych zostało sto żywych choinek.

Tagi
MK2021-12-22
Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
© Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone 2021, Portal wZielonej.pl
Back to top button
0:00
0:00
X

Zgłoszenie błędu w tekście

Zaznaczony tekst zostanie wysłany do naszych redaktorów:

Wyślij