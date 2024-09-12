WINOBRANIEZIELONA GÓRA:

Koncert Urszuli na zdjęciach

MK2024-09-12
262 Mniej niż minutę
foto: Igor Skrzyczewski/ZOK

Gwiazda polskiej sceny muzycznej znana wielu pokoleniom opanowała w środowy wieczór winobraniową scenę. Urszula zagrała dla zielonogórskiej publiczności.

Zobaczcie zdjęcia z wydarzenia autorstwa Igora Skrzyczewskiego/ZOK.

Tagi
MK2024-09-12
262 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00