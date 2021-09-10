LUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Zagrał Michał Szczygieł (ZDJĘCIA)

Maciej Noskowicz2021-09-10
Mniej niż minutę
koncert Michała Szczygła

Dał ognia! Na winobraniowej scenie w czwartkowy wieczór niesamowity koncert dał Michał Szczygieł.

Łapcie naszą fotogalerię:

