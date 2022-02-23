LUBUSKIE:

Piotr Żyto: Czekamy na nowy sezon [WIDEO]

Zapraszamy na rozmowę z trenerem żużlowców Stelmetu Falubazu Zielona Góra Piotrem Żyto.

Trenera naszej ekipy pytamy o przygotowaniach do nowego sezonu, a także obóz do Świnoujściu.

