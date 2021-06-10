LUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Pijany kierowca złapany przez policję

Maciej Noskowicz2021-06-10
Mniej niż minutę
fot. Marcin Fijałkowski

Pijany kierowca złapany przez zielonogórską policję. Do zdarzenia doszło w Zawadzie przy ulicy Szkolnej.

Kierowca fiata uderzył w lampę. Jak mówili świadkowie, był kompletnie pijany, w wydychanym powietrzu miał 1,7 promila.

źródło: pościgi.pl 

