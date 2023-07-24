InformacjeLUBUSKIE:

Marek Halasz: “Doceniajmy regionalne produkty.”

Redakcja Portalu wZielonej.pl2023-07-24
250 Mniej niż minutę

Gościniec u Deców to miejsce wyjątkowe na kulinarnej mapie regionu. W Karszynie pod Kargową, w urokliwym historycznym budynku, można skosztować dziczyzny. Magdalena i Mirosław Dec otrzymali za swoje produkty wiele prestiżowych nagród. Jak podkreśla Marek Halasz, wiceprezes PSL Lubuskie, nasz region ma się czym pochwalić.

Redakcja Portalu wZielonej.pl2023-07-24
250 Mniej niż minutę
Zobacz więcej
Back to top button
0:00
0:00