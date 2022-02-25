LUBUSKIE:SPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Liga VTB nie dla Zastalu

Maciej Noskowicz 2022-02-25
Mniej niż minutę
foto: Damian Grabski

Stało się to, czego należało się spodziewać. Koszykarze Enei Zastalu BC Zielona Góra nie zawieszają swój udział w rozgrywkach ligi VTB.

Klub wydał dziś oświadczenie:

oświadczenie Zastalu
