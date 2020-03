Zobacz info

Zielona Gora JUG joins forces with DataArt company and would like to invite to listen to Marharyta Nedzelska who is a Software Engineer at Wix Engineering and Kyiv Kotlin user group leader. We are meeting at Klub Studencki Wyspa on March 25th. Please register: https://evenea.pl/pl/wydarzenie/dataart-it-talk-zielona See you there! https://www.facebook.com/events/1097706620569602/