Zastal bez litości dla Astorii

Maciej Noskowicz2021-01-20
Mniej niż minutę

Dwudzieste zwycięstwo w rozgrywkach EBL odnieśli koszykarze ENEA Zastalu.

Zielonogórzanie pewnie pokonali Astorię Bydgoszcz 104:76.

więcej wkrótce

