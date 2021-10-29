HOTLUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Uważajcie na Wrocławskiej! Coraz większy ruch na zielonogórskim cmentarzu

cmentarz, kwiaty, fot. M.Noskowicz

Coraz większy ruch na zielonogórskim cmentarzu przy ulicy Wrocławskiej. Aut przybywa z każdą godziną. 

Jakie są szczegóły? Czy zielonogórzanie już dziś tłumnie udają się na cmentarz? O tym w relacji Macieja Noskowicza.

 

