Rybnik bez szans. Stelmet Falubaz z kolejny zwycięstwem

Maciej Noskowicz2022-06-05
Mniej niż minutę
foto: MK

Żużlowcy Stelmetu Falubazu Zielona Góra zrobili swoje. W meczu 8. kolejki spotkań eWinner I ligi zielonogórzanie pokonali ROW Rybnik 56:34 i wciąż bez porażki pozostają na pierwszym miejscu w tabeli.

Szczegóły wkrótce

