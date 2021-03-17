HOTLUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Rekordowe zakażenia koronawirusem w Lubuskiem!

Maciej Noskowicz 2021-03-17
Aż 698 nowych zakażeń koronawirusem w województwie lubuskim. Takie informacje przekazało dziś Ministerstwo Zdrowia.

W całym kraju to ponad 25 tysięcy osób z COVID-19. W samej Zielonej Górze dziś odnotowano 116 nowych zakażeń. W Gorzowie to 136 osób.

 

