❤ Kobiety, Mężczyźni - zapraszam Was na spotkanie ze SOBĄ i INNYMI, w przestrzeni Twojego Ciała, Oddechu, Ruchu, Tańca, Uważności i Obecności w grupie. "Ciało jest mieszkaniem Duszy." Kto zatem mieszka w Twoim ciele ? Co czuje i jak się ma - jaki ruch się pojawia ? Co lubi - jaki ruch niesie komfort, przyjemność ? Czego potrzebuje - jakiej ekspresji w ruchu, aby coś uwolnić, aby poczuć moc, kreować zmianę ? Czego pragnie - w jakim ruchu czujesz szczęście, radość, pełnię ? CO BĘDZIEMY ROBIĆ: Oswa...