Pokaz siły Falubazu w Rybniku!

Mniej niż minutę
foto: MK

To najwyższa wygrana Stelmetu Falubazu w tym sezonie! Zielonogórzanie na zakończenie pierwszej rundy sezonu zasadniczego w eWinner 1. lidze pewnie pokonali w Rybniku ROW 55:35.

Szczegóły wkrótce.

