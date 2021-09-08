HOTWINOBRANIEZIELONA GÓRA:

Mrozu rozgrzał publiczność (SONDA + ZDJĘCIA)

Maciej Noskowicz2021-09-08
Mniej niż minutę
foto: Igor Skrzyczewski UM

Winobranie to czas koncertów. We wtorek gwiazdą wieczoru był Mrozu. Koncert artysty przyciągnął tłumy zielonogórzan i gości. 

Posłuchajcie:

Poniżej galeria z wtorkowego koncertu.

