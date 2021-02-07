HOTSPORT:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Było tak blisko! Zastal przegrał po dogrywce

Maciej Noskowicz2021-02-07
Mniej niż minutę

Było blisko. Tym razem się nie udało. Koszykarze Enei Zastalu BC Zielona Góra przegrali z ekipą Niżnego Nowogrodu 93:97 w meczu ligi VTB. 

Zastal uległ rywalowi po dogrywce. Po 40 minutach był remis 83:83.

więcej wkrótce

 

