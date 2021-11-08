HOTLUBUSKIE:ZIELONA GÓRA:

Bez niespodzianki w Sankt Petersburgu. Zastal przegrał z Zenitem

Maciej Noskowicz2021-11-08
Mniej niż minutę
Zastal w St Petersburgu

Nie było niespodzianki w kolejnym meczu koszykarzy Enei Zastalu BC w rozgrywkach ligi VTB. Zielonogórzanie przegrali w Sankt Petersburgu ze znacznie wyżej notowanym Zenitem 80:97.

Szczegóły wkrótce

